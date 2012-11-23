MUMBAI, Nov 23 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 99.71 rupees, yielding 8.2414 percent on the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, lower than the 8.2527 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. For the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 98.90 rupees, yielding 8.3388 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.3427 percent. The cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds was 103.51 rupees, yielding 8.5017 percent, the RBI said, higher than the poll forecast of 8.4620 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)