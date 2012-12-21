MUMBAI, Dec 21 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off yield of 8.1522 percent on the 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. A Reuters poll had forecast 8.1615 percent for the 2022 bonds. For the 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 99.84 rupees, yielding 8.1119 percent, below the poll forecast of 8.1227 percent. The cut-off price for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 105.80 rupees, yielding 8.3402 percent, the RBI said, below the poll forecast of 8.3476 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)