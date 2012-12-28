MUMBAI, Dec 28 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off yield of 8.30 percent on the new 30-year 2042 bonds. A Reuters poll had forecast 8.30 percent for the new 30-year bonds. For the 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 100.24 rupees, yielding 8.0771 percent, below the poll forecast of 8.0896 percent. The cut-off price for 8.20 percent 2025 bonds was 100.12 rupees, yielding 8.1820 percent, the RBI said, below the poll forecast of 8.1910 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)