MUMBAI, Jan 18 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 103.44 rupees and yield of 7.9096 percent on the 8.33 percent, 2026 bonds. A Reuters poll had forecast 7.9084 percent for the 2026 bonds. For the 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 100.90 rupees, yielding 7.8247 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 7.8220 percent. The cut-off price for 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 109.15 rupees, yielding 7.9974 percent, the RBI said, in line with the poll forecast of 7.9964 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)