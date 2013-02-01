MUMBAI, Feb 1 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 101.12 rupees and yield of 7.9228 percent on the 8.12 percent, 2020 bonds. A Reuters poll had forecast 7.9090 percent for the 2020 bonds. For the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 101.32 rupees, yielding 8.0298 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.0272 percent. The cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bonds was 101.83 rupees, yielding 8.1349 percent, the RBI said, above the poll forecast of 8.1199 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)