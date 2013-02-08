MUMBAI, Feb 8 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 100.71 rupees and yield of 7.8722 percent on the 8.07 percent, 2017-July bonds. A Reuters poll had forecast 7.8749 percent for the 2017-July bonds. For the 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 101.78 rupees, yielding 7.8745 percent, above the poll forecast of 7.8714 percent. The cut-off price for the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 108.56 rupees, yielding 8.0547 percent, the RBI said, below the poll forecast of 8.0607 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 53.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)