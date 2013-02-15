MUMBAI, Feb 15 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 101.50 rupees and yield of 7.8562 percent on the 8.12 percent, 2020 bonds. The cut-off yield matched a Reuters poll forecast. For the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 102.29 rupees, yielding 7.9080 percent, which was the same as the poll. The cut-off price for the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds was 103.12 rupees, yielding 8.0219 percent, the RBI said, in line with the poll forecast of 8.0194 percent. For the poll results see: ($1 = 54.03 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)