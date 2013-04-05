MUMBAI, April 5 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 101.33 rupees and yield of 7.8826 percent on the 8.12 percent, 2020 bonds. The cut-off yield was higher than the Reuters poll forecast of 7.8791 percent. For the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 102.15 rupees, yielding 8.0605 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.0617 percent. The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 100.95 rupees, yielding 8.2190 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2434 percent. For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 100.80 rupees, yielding 8.2257 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2325 percent. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)