MUMBAI, April 12 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.75 billion) of bonds on Friday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 102.11 rupees and yield of 7.9291 percent on the 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds.

The cut-off yield was lower than the Reuters poll forecast of 7.9556 percent.

For the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 100.30 rupees, yielding 7.7559 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 7.7621 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 107.84 rupees, yielding 8.1240 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.1433 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 107.37 rupees, yielding 8.1593 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.1760 percent.

($1 = 54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)