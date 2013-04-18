MUMBAI, April 18 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on Thursday with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off yield on all four bonds below the projected levels in a Reuters poll.

The RBI set a cut-off price of 102.41 rupees and yield of 7.7743 percent on the benchmark 10-year 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds, which was lower than the poll forecast of 7.7903 percent.

For the 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 103.03 rupees, yielding 7.5872 percent, lower with the poll forecast of 7.6302 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 103.76 rupees, yielding 7.9340 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 7.9748 percent.

For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 103.77 rupees, yielding 7.9653 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.9841 percent. ($1 = 54 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)