MUMBAI May 17 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off of 7.16 percent on the new 10-year 2023 bond, which was same as Reuters poll forecast.

For the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 102.45 rupees, yielding 7.2237 percent, marginally lower than the poll forecast of 7.2309 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 115.45 rupees, yielding 7.3842 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 7.4166 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 116.75 rupees, yielding 7.4105 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.4254 percent.

($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)