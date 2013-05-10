MUMBAI May 10 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 103.48 rupees and yield of 7.6106 percent on the 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, which was lower than the poll forecast of 7.6136 percent.

For the 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 104.10 rupees, yielding 7.4016 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 7.3973 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 106.56 rupees, yielding 7.6605 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 7.6892 percent.

For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 106.82 rupees, yielding 7.7103 percent, lower with the poll forecast of 7.7246 percent.

($1 = 54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)