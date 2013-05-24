MUMBAI May 24 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 105.06 rupees yielding 7.2363 percent on the 8.12 percent 2020 bond, lower than Reuters poll forecast of 7.2380 percent.

For the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 106.70 rupees, yielding 7.3616 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 7.3580 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 109.10 rupees, yielding 7.4212 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 7.4305 percent.

For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 110.24 rupees, yielding 7.4382 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.4471 percent.

($1 = 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)