MUMBAI May 24 India sold 150 billion rupees
($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of
India setting a cut-off price of 105.06 rupees yielding 7.2363
percent on the 8.12 percent 2020 bond, lower than Reuters poll
forecast of 7.2380 percent.
For the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price
of 106.70 rupees, yielding 7.3616 percent, higher than the poll
forecast of 7.3580 percent.
The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 109.10
rupees, yielding 7.4212 percent, the RBI said, lower than the
poll forecast of 7.4305 percent.
For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price
of 110.24 rupees, yielding 7.4382 percent, lower than the poll
forecast of 7.4471 percent.
($1 = 55.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)