MUMBAI May 31 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 99.17 rupees yielding 7.2780 percent on the 7.16 percent 2023 bond, higher than Reuters poll forecast of 7.2192 percent.

For the new six-year bond, the RBI set a cut-off yield of 7.28 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 7.21 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 114.23 rupees, yielding 7.4970 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 7.4998 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 115.09 rupees, yielding 7.5357 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 7.5326 percent.

($1 = 56.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)