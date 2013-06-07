MUMBAI, June 7 India sold 140 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of bonds on Friday, with the Reserve Bank of India setting a cut-off price of 107.85 rupees, yielding 7.3827 percent on the 8.33 percent 2026 bond, in line with the Reuters poll forecast of 7.3753 percent.

For the 8.12 percent, 2020 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 104.55 rupees, or yield of 7.3209 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 7.3174 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 108.55 rupees, yielding 7.4717 percent, the RBI said, in line with the poll forecast of 7.4671 percent.

For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 109.60 rupees, yielding 7.4881 percent, matching the poll forecast of 7.4881 percent.

($1 = 57.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)