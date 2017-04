NEW DELHI, July 15 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) of federal government bonds on Friday, the government said in a release on its website on Monday.

The bonds to be auctioned are: 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019, 8.28 percent 2032 and 8.30 percent 2042 and 60 billion rupees of 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, the government said. ($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)