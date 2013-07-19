MUMBAI, July 19 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price of 94.45 rupees, yielding 8.4981 percent on the 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, sharply higher than the Reuters poll forecast of 8.1708 percent.

For the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 94.00 rupees, or yield of 8.0529 percent, a tad lower than the poll forecast of 8.0645 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds was 97.75 rupees, yielding 8.5224 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.4950 percent.

For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 97.30 rupees, yielding 8.5515 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5119 percent.

However, in a departure from its usual release, the central bank did not specify the amount of bids it accepted at the 150 billion rupee ($2.5 billion) bond auction. ($1 = 59.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)