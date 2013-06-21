MUMBAI, June 21 The Reserve Bank of India raised 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) through a bond auction on Friday, with a cut-off price of 98.06 rupees, yielding 7.4388 percent on the 10-year benchmark 7.16 percent 2023 bond, lower than the Reuters poll forecast of 7.4505 percent.

For the 7.28 percent, 2019 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 98.65 rupees, or yield of 7.5648 percent, below the poll forecast of 7.5712 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds was 111.77 rupees, yielding 7.7292 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.7574 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 112.47 rupees, yielding 7.7389 percent, much below the poll forecast of 7.7819 percent.

($1 = 59.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)