MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India raised 140 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) through a bond auction on Friday, with a cut-off price of 104.22 rupees, yielding 7.6598 percent on the 8.20 percent 2025 bond, below the Reuters poll forecast of 7.6878 percent.

For the 8.12 percent, 2020 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 102.41 rupees, or yield of 7.6871 percent, below the poll forecast of 7.7242 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 104.61 rupees, yielding 7.8489 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 7.8499 percent.

For the 7.40 percent 2035 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 95.80 rupees, yielding 7.7994 percent, below the poll forecast of 7.8271 percent.

($1 = 59.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)