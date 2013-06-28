UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India raised 140 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) through a bond auction on Friday, with a cut-off price of 104.22 rupees, yielding 7.6598 percent on the 8.20 percent 2025 bond, below the Reuters poll forecast of 7.6878 percent.
For the 8.12 percent, 2020 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 102.41 rupees, or yield of 7.6871 percent, below the poll forecast of 7.7242 percent.
The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds was 104.61 rupees, yielding 7.8489 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 7.8499 percent.
For the 7.40 percent 2035 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 95.80 rupees, yielding 7.7994 percent, below the poll forecast of 7.8271 percent.
($1 = 59.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss