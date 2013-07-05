MUMBAI, July 5 The Reserve Bank of India raised 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) through a bond auction on Friday, with a cut-off price of 97.81 rupees, yielding 7.4759 percent on the 7.16 percent 2023 bond, higher than the Reuters poll forecast of 7.4443 percent.

For the 7.28 percent 2019 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 98.60 rupees, or yield of 7.5763 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.6323 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.97 percent 2030 bond was 110.73 rupees, yielding 7.8293 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.8471 percent.

For the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 105.06 rupees, yielding 7.8564 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.8826 percent.

($1 = 60.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)