MUMBAI, July 12 The Reserve Bank of India raised 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) through a bond auction on Friday, with a cut-off price of 102.33 rupees, yielding 7.6991 percent on the 8.12 percent 2020 bond, higher than the Reuters poll forecast of 7.6761 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2026 bond, the RBI set a cut-off price of 105.90 rupees, or yield of 7.6066 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.6125 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bond was 104.61 rupees, yielding 7.8489 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 7.8155 percent.

For the 7.40 percent 2035 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 95.90 rupees, yielding 7.7900 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 7.8196 percent.

