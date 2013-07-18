MUMBAI, July 18 The Reserve Bank of India raised 25.32 billion rupees ($424.8 million) through the open market operation bond sale on Thursday, against the targeted 120 billion rupees.

The RBI received bids worth 242.79 billion rupees at the auction and rejected all bids for 8.07 percent, 2017 bonds as well as for 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds.

The RBI had received bids worth 38.33 billion rupees for the 2022 bonds and 57.67 billion rupees for the 2017 bonds.

The cut-off price for the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds was 100.75 rupees, yielding 8.2343 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2532 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 103.80 rupees, yielding 8.5444 percent, marginally lower than the poll forecast of 8.5531 percent.

($1 = 59.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)