MUMBAI, July 22 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of federal government bonds on July 26, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The RBI will auction 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 and 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, it said in a press release.

The central bank will also auction 70 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 7.38 percent 2015 bonds.

($1 = 59.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)