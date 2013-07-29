MUMBAI, July 29 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of federal government bonds on Aug. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The central bank will auction 70 billion rupees of 7.16 percent 2023 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 7.40 percent 2035 bonds, it said in a press release. The RBI will also auction 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)