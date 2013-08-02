MUMBAI Aug 2 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price of 93.90 rupees, yielding 8.6300 percent on the 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, lower than the Reuters poll forecast of 8.6531 percent.

For the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 93 rupees, or a yield of 8.2116 percent, sharply higher than the poll forecast of 8.1487 percent.

The cut-off price for the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds was 95.90 rupees, yielding 8.7299 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.6583 percent.

For the 7.40 percent 2035 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 87.07 rupees, yielding 8.7288 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.6253 percent.

However, the central bank did not specify the amount of bids it accepted at the 150 billion rupee ($2.5 billion) bond auction. ($1 = 60.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)