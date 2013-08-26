MUMBAI Aug 26 India will sell 170 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of government bonds on Aug. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

India will sell 70 billion rupees of 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, and 30 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

($1=64.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)