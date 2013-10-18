MUMBAI Oct 18 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.7288 percent or 93.66 rupees on 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, higher than the 8.6931 percent expected in a Reuters poll.

The RBI set a cut-off of 8.6180 percent or 90.61 rupees on 7.16 percent 2023 bond, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5759 percent.

The cut-off on 8.32 percent 2032 bond was 9.0926 percent or 93.08 rupees, higher than a forecast of 9.0902 percent while the cut-off on 8.30 percent 2042 bond was 9.1086 percent or 91.76 rupees, higher than an expected 9.0994 percent.

The auction was fully accepted by the central bank with no devolvement on primary dealers. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)