* India cbank says receives 152 bids for 103.96 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 93 bids for 49.81 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 51.43 percent on 7 bids at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 14 non-competitive bids for 192.6 million rupees at 2023 bond auction * For more details on auction results, see: