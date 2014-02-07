UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* India cbank says receives 105 bids for 50.51 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction
* India cbank says accepts 52 bids for 19.67 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction
* India cbank says partial allotment of 69.24 percent on sole bid at 2032 bond auction
* India cbank says accepts all 14 non-competitive bids for 334.2 million rupees at 2032 bond auction
* For more details on auction results, see: (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: