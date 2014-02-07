* India cbank says receives 105 bids for 50.51 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction

* India cbank says accepts 52 bids for 19.67 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction

* India cbank says partial allotment of 69.24 percent on sole bid at 2032 bond auction

* India cbank says accepts all 14 non-competitive bids for 334.2 million rupees at 2032 bond auction

* For more details on auction results, see: (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)