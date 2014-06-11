MUMBAI, June 11 India attracted 93.61 billion
rupees ($1.58 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in
its auction of government debt limits on Wednesday, higher than
the 71.52 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers.
These bond auction quotas give foreign investors the right
to invest in debt up to the limit bought. This is the first
auction since August as limits were available on tap since then.
However, the government had notified that auctions in debt
limits will be triggered once 90 percent of the overall limit
gets used up by foreign investors.
Currently, around 92.6 percent of the foreign institutional
investment (FII) limit in government bonds of the $20 billion
cap has been used up, according to National Securities
Depository Ltd.
The total FII limit in government debt is $30 billion, out
of which $10 billion is restricted for investment by sovereign
wealth funds, multi-lateral agencies and other foreign central
banks.
Following are the details of the government debt auction to
FIIs.
Cutoff (basis Highest bid Bids received On offer
points) (basis (bln rupees) (bln rupees)
points)
4.8 8.5 93.61 71.52
($1 = 59.3300 Indian Rupees)
