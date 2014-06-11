MUMBAI, June 11 India attracted 93.61 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Wednesday, higher than the 71.52 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. These bond auction quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought. This is the first auction since August as limits were available on tap since then. However, the government had notified that auctions in debt limits will be triggered once 90 percent of the overall limit gets used up by foreign investors. Currently, around 92.6 percent of the foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in government bonds of the $20 billion cap has been used up, according to National Securities Depository Ltd. The total FII limit in government debt is $30 billion, out of which $10 billion is restricted for investment by sovereign wealth funds, multi-lateral agencies and other foreign central banks. Following are the details of the government debt auction to FIIs. Cutoff (basis Highest bid Bids received On offer points) (basis (bln rupees) (bln rupees) points) 4.8 8.5 93.61 71.52 ($1 = 59.3300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)