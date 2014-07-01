MUMBAI, July 1 India attracted 68.09 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Tuesday, higher than the 55.16 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. The cutoff was 7.25 basis points, higher than the 4.8 bps for 71.52-billion-rupee size in the previous auction nearly three weeks back, reflecting bullish sentiment from foreign investors ahead of budget. These bond auction quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought. This is the second auction in two weeks. India is selling its foreign institutional investment limit in government debt as 90 percent of the overall limit has been used up by foreign investors. Currently, around 94.46 percent of the foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in government bonds of the $20 billion cap has been used up, according to National Securities Depository Ltd. The total FII limit in government debt is $30 billion, out of which $10 billion is restricted for investment by sovereign wealth funds, multi-lateral agencies and other foreign central banks. Following are the details of the government debt auction to FIIs. Cutoff (basis Highest bid Bids received On offer points) (basis (bln rupees) (bln rupees) points) 7.25 9.01 68.09 55.16 ($1 = 60.07 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)