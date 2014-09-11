MUMBAI, Sept 11 India attracted 49.63 billion
rupees ($814.61 million) worth of bids from foreign investors in
its auction of government debt limits on Thursday, much higher
than the 30.17 billion rupees on offer, according to two
dealers.
The cutoff was 5.7 basis points (bps), much higher than the
0.0036 bps seen in the previous auction for 32.08 billion rupees
last month.
Traders attributed the stronger demand to expectations that
any increase in unrestricted debt limits for foreign investors
would not happen anytime soon, making these auctions the only
sure way to ensure allocation of Indian debt.
Although foreign investors can buy up to $25 billion in
government debt without restrictions, India resorts to auctions
once they reach 90 percent of that limit.
These auctions sell bond quotas that provide foreign
investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought.
Foreign investors have piled into Indian debt amid rising
confidence in the country's economic growth prospects and the
central bank's strong fight against inflation.
Following are the details of the government debt auction to
FIIs.
Cutoff (basis Highest bid Bids received On offer
points) (basis (bln rupees) (bln rupees)
points)
5.7 8.0 49.63 30.17
(1 US dollar = 60.9250 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Additional reporting by
Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)