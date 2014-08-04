BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
MUMBAI, Aug 4 * India to sell 70 bln rupees of 8.60 pct 2028 bonds, 20 bln rupees of 8.35 pct 2022 bonds on Aug 8 - RBI * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 9.20 pct 2030 bonds, 30 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds * India to sell govt bonds via multiple price method on Aug 8 (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
