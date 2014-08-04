MUMBAI, Aug 4 * India to sell 70 bln rupees of 8.60 pct 2028 bonds, 20 bln rupees of 8.35 pct 2022 bonds on Aug 8 - RBI * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 9.20 pct 2030 bonds, 30 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds * India to sell govt bonds via multiple price method on Aug 8 (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)