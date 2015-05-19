An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI Bonds gave up all their gains on Tuesday after Bloomberg News and NewsRise Financial, citing people familiar with the matter, reported the government will likely sell a new 10-year benchmark bond this week as part of its regular weekly debt auction.

A new 10-year bond had expected to be unveiled this month, which had pressured existing bonds as traders made room for a potential new issuance.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 7.90 percent, off the day's low of 7.86 percent, keeping the yield unchanged from Monday's close.

