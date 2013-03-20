MUMBAI, March 20 India attracted 215.78 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) worth of orders for its so-called debt auction limits on Wednesday, which gives foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought, according to two traders who took part in the process.

The amount of orders received was well above the 162.39 billion rupees ($2.98 billion) on offer for the different categories of government and corporate debt. ----------------------------------------------------------------

CUT-OFF PREVCUT-OFF BIDS ONOFFER

(basis points) (in bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Old Category-Government Debt 4.35 1 23.81 10.61 Long-term Category-Govt Debt 0.05 0.0281 129.94 98.47 Old Category-Corporate Debt 0.55 0.20 62.03 53.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.4150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)