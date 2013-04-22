MUMBAI, April 22 India attracted 348.40 billion rupees ($6.44 billion) worth of orders for its so-called debt auction limits on Monday, which gives foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought, according to two traders who took part in the process.

The amount of orders received was well above the 291.08 billion rupees on offer for government debt.

This will mark the first auction since India simplified restrictions for foreign investment in government and corporate debt. ----------------------------------------------------------------

CUT-OFF PREVCUT-OFF BIDS ONOFFER

(basis points) (in bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Govt Debt 1.5 0.05 348.40 291.08

---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)