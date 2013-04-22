(Adds details, quote)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, April 22 Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quota to buy federal debt in the last such sale ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on May 3, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

The auction was the first since India simplified restrictions early this month on foreign investment in debt.

On Monday, India attracted 348.4 billion rupees ($6.44 billion) worth of orders for quota to buy government debt, according to two dealers who participated in the auction and declined to be identified, far more than the 291.08 billion rupee limits on offer.

The quota gives foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought.

Foreign investors can invest up to a total of $25 billion in government debt and up to $51 billion in corporate debt, and there are no longer restrictions on tenors or the residual maturity profile of the debt.

Government bonds have rallied on rising expectations for a rate cut as a slump in crude and gold prices eases pressure on India's current account deficit. Yields are at 33-month lows.

Most economists in a Reuters poll expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates for a third time this year, expecting it to draw comfort from a fall in inflation as it seeks to help lift the economy from its slowest growth in a decade.

India's March headline inflation dropped to its lowest in more than three years, at 5.96 percent, while economic growth languished at around 5 percent in the just-ended fiscal year.

"Given recent softening of global commodities prices, positive surprises in WPI (wholesale price index) inflation and trade deficit data, the outlook on Indian government bonds has turned positive," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior rates strategist for South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

In its March policy review, the RBI had warned that room for monetary easing was limited due to concerns over a widening current account deficit.

Brent crude has lost 10 percent since the start of April as growth in the United States and China, the two largest oil consumers, slowed while recession in Europe deepened.

($1 = 54.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tony Munroe)