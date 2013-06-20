* Foreign investors bid 391.71 bln rupees for Indian govt debt quotas * Bids below total 420.22 bln rupees debt limit on offer * Cut-off negligible given large size of auction By Archana Narayanan and Suvashree Dey Choudhury MUMBAI, June 20 India saw moderate interest from foreign investors in an auction for government bond quotas on Thursday after a slump in the rupee to a record low has sparked a sell-off in domestic debt markets. India attracted 391.71 billion rupees ($6.67 billion) worth of orders for quotas that allow foreign investors to buy government debt, lower than the 420.22 billion rupees on offer, according to four dealers who participated in the auction but who declined to be identified. However, the cost to obtain these quotas was negligible as it marked India's biggest auction since February, and came on a day when domestic bonds slumped after the Federal Reserve signalled a rollback of its quantitative easing. Despite selling the majority of its debt quotas, the auction is unlikely to significantly reduce concerns after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net of around $4.7 billion over the 19 sessions through Tuesday. The debt limits do not necessarily mean foreign investors will actually buy government bonds, as they are just quotas giving them the right to do so within a certain period of time. "The size of the bond limits on sale is large, amid weak market conditions, so the cut-off was muted," said Arvind Chari, fixed income fund manager at Quantum Asset Management. Bond yields have surged this month, reflecting a worrisome cycle: a falling rupee spurs more foreign investors to sell debt to avoid seeing their returns eroded, which in turn weakens the rupee further and sparks more bond selling. India is trying to regain the confidence of foreign investors. Market regulators have recommended further easing registration, and raised investment limits in government debt by $5 billion to $30 billion, although only for long-term investors. The falling rupee was also a factor in leading the Reserve Bank of India to keep interest rates unchanged on Monday, reducing the appeal of Indian government debt. Marginal respite came from Fitch Ratings which returned India's sovereign outlook back to "stable" from "negative" a year after its downgrade, in a surprise endorsement of the government's fiscal efforts. ($1 = 58.7400 Indian rupees) (Editing by Ron Popeski)