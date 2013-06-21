MUMBAI, June 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond prices pared some of their earlier losses on Friday after the central bank fully sold its 60 billion rupees ($1.00 billion) allotment of the debt at an auction.

Some traders had feared the sell-off in debt markets this week would have led to some devolvement.

India sold the additional 7.16 percent 2023 debt at a lower-than-expected cut-off yield of 7.4388 percent.

Benchmark 10-year yields were trading at 7.43 percent, off 1 bp off the session high, but up 4 bps for the day. ($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)