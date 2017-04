MUMBAI May 9 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 8.75 percent on the 10-year benchmark bond in its 160 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) bond auction, according to three dealers who cited results allotted to them on an electronic platform.

The RBI is said to have allotted a cut-off of 94.93 rupees on the 7.80 percent 2020 bonds, and 93.90 rupees on 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, the dealers said.

The RBI is said to have allotted a cut-off of 92.64 rupees on the 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the dealers added.

For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: ($1 = 60.0050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Rafael Nam)