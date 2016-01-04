(Adds details, quotes)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI Jan 4 Foreign investors showed strong
interest in Indian government debt at an auction on Monday,
bidding at a sharply higher price than at the last auction two
weeks ago, despite a weak start to the new year for Asian
markets.
Foreign investors bid for 142.85 billion rupees ($2.15
billion) worth of domestic sovereign bonds available for
purchase by them, compared with 73.96 billion rupees on offer at
the auction, said three traders directly aware of the results.
The cut-off, effectively the price paid for the ability to
buy the bonds, was 44.05 basis points, compared with 12.5 basis
points at the previous auction on December 14.
The highest bid at the auction was 82 basis points.
The increase on Monday in bonds available for foreign
investors to buy is part of India's broader plan to relax limits
on outsiders, extending the limit to up to five percent of the
outstanding amount by March 2018.
"Investors have a positive view on Indian economy," said
Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of fixed income at
HSBC India.
"Second, among Asian peers, Indian debt is offering highest
yields."
He added that even in a situation where a strong dollar is
combined with a weaker yuan, the expectation is the rupee can
outdo its rivals.
The rupee was one of the better performers in emerging
markets in 2015, with foreigners showing confidence on the back
of slowing inflation, a modest fiscal and current account
deficit and government efforts to push through reforms.
Foreign investors bought a net $12.2 billion worth of Indian
debt and shares in 2015 when the rupee fell by around 4.7
percent.
India also allowed foreign investors to buy an extra 35
billion rupees in state government bonds, the second time it has
extended limits. The results of that offer are due to be
published on Tuesday.
The state bonds were lapped up by a handful of foreign
entities in October.
($1 = 66.5879 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta and Himank
Sharma; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)