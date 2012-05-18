* Bidding open from 10:30 a.m./0500 GMT to noon/0630 GMT

* Forecast cut-off yields:

* -- 2020 bond: 8.4388 pct

* -- 2024 bond: 8.5533 pct

* -- 2030 bond: 8.8507 pct

* -- 2041 bond: 8.9549 pct

MUMBAI, May 18 India is expected to sell the 2024 bonds at 104.52 rupees, yielding 8.5533 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed.

The government will sell 70 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 40 billion rupees of the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

India is expected to sell the 2020 bonds at 98.60 rupees, yielding 8.4388 percent at the auction, the poll showed.

The 2030 bonds are expected to be sold at 101.07 rupees or a yield of 8.8507 percent while the long-end 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 98.70 rupees or 8.9549 percent.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond Maturity date : November 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 104.52 rupees (8.5533 percent) Average forecast : 104.52 rupees (8.5533 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.75 rupees (8.5239 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.30 rupees (8.5815 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 Maturity date : January 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 98.60 rupees (8.4388 percent) Average forecast : 98.59 rupees (8.4414 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.70 rupees (8.4206 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.45 rupees (8.4660 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : December 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 101.07 rupees (8.8507 percent) Average forecast : 101.11 rupees (8.8465 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.40 rupees (8.8146 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.89 rupees (8.8705 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : December 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 98.70 rupees (8.9549 percent) Average forecast : 98.90 rupees (8.9358 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.75 rupees (8.8530 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.30 rupees (8.9942 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)