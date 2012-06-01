* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding between 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.(0900 GMT

* 2024 bond cut-off price seen at Rs. 105.60; yld 8.4142 pct

* 2020 bond cut-off price seen at Rs. 99.46; yld 8.2840 pct

* 2032 bond cut-off price seen at Rs. 96.32; yld 8.6712 pct

* 2041 bond cut-off price seen at Rs. 100.83; yld 8.7512 pct

MUMBAI, June 1 India is expected to sell the 2024 bonds at 105.60 rupees, yielding 8.4142 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, as well as 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

India is expected to sell the 2020 bonds at 99.46 rupees, yielding 8.2840 percent at the auction, the poll showed.

The 2032 bonds are expected to be sold at 96.32 rupees for a yield of 8.6712 percent, while the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 100.83 rupees or 8.7512 percent.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 105.60 rupees (8.4142 percent) Average forecast : 105.60 rupees (8.4142 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.85 rupees (8.3827 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.45 rupees (8.4332 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 percent 2020 Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.46 rupees (8.2840 percent) Average forecast : 99.47 rupees (8.2834 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.57 rupees (8.2645 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.35 rupees (8.3042 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 percent 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.32 rupees (8.6712 percent) Average forecast : 96.51 rupees (8.6505 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.90 rupees (8.4993 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.85 rupees (8.7225 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 4, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.83 rupees (8.7512 percent) Average forecast : 100.89 rupees (8.7452 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.35 rupees (8.7018 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.73 rupees (8.7601 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta)