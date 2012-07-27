BRIEF-Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees
* Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port
MUMBAI, July 27 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.1148 percent or 100.22 rupees on the 8.15 percent 2022 paper, lower than 8.1222 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
The cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017 bonds was 100.03 rupees, yielding 8.06 percent, the RBI said, higher than the poll forecast of 8.02 percent.
For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 104.7 rupees, yielding 8.4590 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.4695 percent.
For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.80 rupees, yielding 8.5458 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5654 percent.
For the poll results see:
($1=55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports. * CHESNARA: UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European