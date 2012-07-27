MUMBAI, July 27 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.1148 percent or 100.22 rupees on the 8.15 percent 2022 paper, lower than 8.1222 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017 bonds was 100.03 rupees, yielding 8.06 percent, the RBI said, higher than the poll forecast of 8.02 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 104.7 rupees, yielding 8.4590 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.4695 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.80 rupees, yielding 8.5458 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5654 percent.

($1=55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)