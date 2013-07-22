MUMBAI, July 22 India attracted 259.05 billion rupees ($4.34 billion) worth of orders from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Monday, higher than the 236.61 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. These bond auction quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought. These dealers participated in the auction but declined to be identified as the results have not been made public yet. --------------------------------------------------------------- CUT-OFF PREVCUT-OFF BIDS ONOFFER (basis points) (in bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Govt Debt 0.05 0.0001 259.05 236.610 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 59.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Additional reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)