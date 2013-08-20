MUMBAI, Aug 20 India attracted 649.08 billion rupees worth of orders from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Tuesday, higher than the 582.64 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. These bond auction quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought. These dealers participated in the auction but declined to be identified as the results have not been made public yet. --------------------------------------------------------------- CUT-OFF PREVCUT-OFF BIDS ON OFFER (basis points) (in bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Govt Debt 0.0026 0.05 649.08 582.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)