MUMBAI, Sept 2 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.51 billion) of government bonds on Sept. 6, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The size of the government debt sale has been reduced by 50 billion rupees this week in view of the prevailing market conditions, the central bank said in an announcement after market hours.

India will sell 30 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds and 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. ($1 = 66.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Toby Chopra)