MUMBAI, Aug 22 India attracted bids worth 36.40 billion rupees ($602 million) from foreign institutional investors at its auction of government debt limits on Friday, higher than the 32.08 billion rupees on offer, according to four dealers. However, the cutoff was 0.0036 basis points, much lower than the 15 bps cut-off for the 25.21-billion-rupee auction on July 21. These bond auction quotas give foreign institutional investors (FIIs) the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought. Dealers cited expectations that the debt limits for FIIs could soon be increased, thus reducing the urgency to bid aggressively on Friday. The auction was the first since India last month increased the amount FIIs can buy in government debt by $5 billion to $25 billion by reducing the proportion available for long-term investors. The overall limit remained at $30 billion. However, the country has seen a recent surge in foreign buying, especially this week, raising expectations that investment limits could again be tweaked. J.P.Morgan noted that FIIs had bought 165 billion rupees in government bonds on Wednesday alone, calling it the largest ever inflow into fixed income in a single day. The investment bank predicted India could soon raise the foreign investment limit by 250 billion rupees. Following are details of the government debt auction for FIIs. Cutoff (basis Highest bid Bids received On offer points) (basis (bln rupees) (bln rupees) points) 0.0036 1.5 36.40 32.08 ($1 = 60.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Gaurav Pai; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)