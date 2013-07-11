MUMBAI, July 11 Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($50.02 million) in three-year bonds with a 1-year, 15-day put/call option at 8.36 percent, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger of the bond sale, said the source.

($1 = 59.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)