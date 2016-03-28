MUMBAI, March 28 The Reserve Bank of India asked
market participants interested in buying into private placements
of bonds from regional utilities under the government's UDAY
power scheme to inform the central bank by March 30, according
to a statement on Monday.
The measure is largely technical, traders said.
Under the UDAY scheme, Indian states would assume the debt
owned by their regional utilities, with a portion of the debt
sold to markets.
Currently the states of Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir,
Jharkhand, and Punjab are planning to sell debt under the
scheme.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)