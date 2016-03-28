MUMBAI, March 28 The Reserve Bank of India asked market participants interested in buying into private placements of bonds from regional utilities under the government's UDAY power scheme to inform the central bank by March 30, according to a statement on Monday.

The measure is largely technical, traders said.

Under the UDAY scheme, Indian states would assume the debt owned by their regional utilities, with a portion of the debt sold to markets.

Currently the states of Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Punjab are planning to sell debt under the scheme. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Savio D'Souza)